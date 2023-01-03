Dear Annie: I am a 19-year-old woman who can’t stop thinking about this guy, “Charles.” He has been picked on for his appearance, but I think he has pretty eyes and nice hands, plus a knack for singing. But then I found out recently that he is bigoted and has texted other girls, even when he has a girlfriend. Still, he’s always on my mind, despite all the red flags waving. I obviously don’t want a relationship with Charles and wouldn’t feel anything if he got a girlfriend. In fact, I’d be much happier if I never saw or heard from him again.
