Dear Readers: When a recipe calls for veggies to be chopped, diced or minced, do you know the difference? Let’s take a look:
Chop: Large, rough, uneven pieces
Dice: More uniform, “prettier” pieces, to sprinkle on top of dish, perhaps
Mince: Small, fine pieces — flavors are more easily released from minced foods, like garlic!
— Heloise
