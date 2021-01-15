Dear Annie: In this day and age, when one has to be constantly aware of scams, I find it terribly annoying to receive phone calls from people who do not identify themselves when they call. Often when my wife and I get phone calls from fundraising groups or even from doctors’ offices and the like, they ask for my wife or me immediately, without first identifying themselves. What’s the deal?
— Who’s Calling
Dear Who’s Calling: If I had to hazard a guess, I’d say the decline of phone etiquette corresponded with the rise of cellphones and texting. I completely agree that it’s impolite not to identify yourself when someone answers your phone call. It seems a lot of people never learned that or else have forgotten. I’m printing this as a reminder.
