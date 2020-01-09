Dear Readers: When putting your infant, toddler or young child into a car seat, do it without a bulky, puffy jacket on the child. The problem? The straps of the car seat are not directly in contact with the child, leaving too much space. During a collision, the child is not secure and could be thrown out of the car seat.
The best thing to do is put the child in the car seat wearing what he or she would wear indoors, then use the coat as a blanket.
— Heloise
