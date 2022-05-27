Dear Annie: I wanted to ask this question to see what others think.
My boyfriend hasn’t involved me in his family and we have been together for seven years. He has met my family and my kids but is very private about his own family. I know his friends, but I have never been introduced to his dad, and I’m not allowed to come around his house when his dad is there.
It’s really taking a toll on me, and I feel I am not good enough. Any advice?
— Feeling Shut-In
Dear Feeling Shut-In: Perhaps the issue here lies not with you but with your boyfriend and his father. Is their relationship healthy and close, or strained and complicated?
Seeing he has introduced you to his friends, I’d venture to say he wants you involved in his life. When it comes to his family, he might not know how to.
Talk with your boyfriend about how you’re feeling. After seven years together, it’s time to break the ice on the family front.