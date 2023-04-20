Dear Annie: I recently read your column in which you gave advice on how to deal with a toxic relationship between a mother and adult daughter. I have a similar issue with my 26-year-old daughter who lives with me after my recent divorce. Long story short, my daughter and I have had a tumultuous relationship since she was about 12. Every time she likes a guy or gets attention from a guy, she’s really nasty to me, like she doesn’t need me or something.