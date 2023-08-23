Dear Heloise: I have found several uses for your basic cream soup recipe. I can make cream of celery, cream of mushroom, cream of chicken or chicken with rice. I’ve cooked wild rice in it as well, and the rice took on a delicious creamy flavor. It might be one of the most versatile recipes I know of. My husband invented his own recipe using your cream soup base with leftover pork chops, finely chopped carrots, white beans, chopped water chestnuts and mushrooms.