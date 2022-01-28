Dear Annie: I’m 70, and my friend “Martha” is 72. We live in the same senior apartment complex and have known each other for about nine months. I’ve helped her a lot, taking her to doctor’s appointments, walking her dog after eye surgery, etc. She went to Texas for Christmas with her daughter and son-in-law.
A couple of days after Christmas, she texted me that she and her daughter were both really sick. Four days later, she asks if I can pick her up from the airport the next day. I asked if her family had been tested for COVID-19. She said yes. I asked if it was positive. No answer. I then said I would not be around her for 10 days. I watch my 8-month-old grandson a few days a week. I’m pretty upset that she would possibly expose me to COVID-19. We are both vaccinated, but unless she has a negative test on the day she comes home, I don’t trust her. Am I overreacting?
— Trying To Stay Healthy
Dear Trying: We’re all probably sick of the word “unprecedented,” but there is no better way to describe the times we’re living in. With a new virus comes a whole new set of rules. When it comes to managing the risks of getting sick, everyone seems to have a different view. But one thing is for sure: Communication and honesty are of the utmost importance for making decisions. If your friend can’t even respond with her test result, then she is at best not giving you the information you need to make a decision and at worst putting you and your family’s health at risk.