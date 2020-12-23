Dear Annie: The holidays are here and gifts are arriving. Once again, we’re getting boxes of chocolates, tins of mixed nuts, gourmet cheeses, fancy cookies and pastries.
My husband and I eat a healthy diet, get regular exercise and are allergic to nuts and dairy. We’ve explained to people that these foods make us extremely sick and can even be life-threatening but still the same gifts come year after year.
Their attitude seems to be: “Hey, it’s Christmas, for Pete’s sake. Lighten up and just enjoy. A little won’t hurt you.”
So, I write a note, thanking them for thinking of us and wishing them a happy holiday, and then donate everything to the local food bank and homeless shelter. If you or your readers have suggestions on other ways to handle this, we would appreciate hearing them.
— You Really Shouldn’t Have
Dear You Really Shouldn’t Have: Sorry to disappoint, but I have no real advice here. You’re already doing exactly what I’d suggest. As frustrating as these types of gifts might be for you and your husband, remember that there are many people who would be happy to receive any gifts at all.
