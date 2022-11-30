Dear Heloise: Years ago when I’d help my mother make pies, she always told me to take the bowl, the mixing blades to the blender or mixer, spoons and anything else I used to make pies, and place them all in the refrigerator overnight. I also would put the marble slab we used in there as well. When we got ready to bake, everything was chilled, and for reasons I can’t explain, the crust was always as light as a feather. My mother said it was because we chilled everything beforehand.
Most Popular
Articles
- New shops, eateries open in Bell County; Big Chicken, Black Bear Diner, other chains announced
- Wendy’s to open on North Main Street in Belton
- Dinosaur days: Jurassic Empire exhibit on display until Dec. 4
- Temple’s ‘Groovy’ Christmas Parade scheduled for Dec. 5
- Two Uvalde children killed in I-35 crash near Troy
- Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird
- Home, vehicles struck in Temple shooting; no injuries reported
- Motorcyclist killed in Thanksgiving Day collision identified
- Temple father indicted in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy
- Salado man faces three counts of indecency with a child