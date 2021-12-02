Dear Readers: Between festive activities and family gatherings, the holiday season can get hectic and rushed. So take note of these important fire safety hints that every family member should know.
1. Establish a fire emergency plan so family members know what to do.
2. Never leave candles burning unattended in any room of the house.
3. Don’t place candles in greenery arrangements or on the Christmas tree.
4. Arrange candles away from traffic flow or where they could be tipped over.
5. Don’t burn wrapping paper or evergreens in the fireplace.
6. Check the fire in the fireplace to be sure it’s completely out before you go to bed.
7. Test Christmas lights and wiring. If cords are frayed, discard them. Plug in strings to see if they are all working. Replace lights that are burned out. Don’t overload sockets or extension cords.
8. Never leave food cooking or baking in the kitchen without checking or watching it.
— Heloise