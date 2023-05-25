Dear Heloise: Since all of us are shredding documents to avoid any identity theft, I came up with this idea: Once I finish using the coffee grounds in a coffee container, I put all of my shredded documents in the empty coffee container. Whenever I have to throw out used grease, I put it in the coffee container and then put the lid back on the container. I store the container until it is full and can be thrown in the trash can. You are saving the planet and saving anyone from going through your shredded documents — two wins at the same time!