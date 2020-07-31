Dear Heloise: I have some suggestions on brushing our teeth:
First, throw out a toothbrush after you have a cold or anything that causes germs to travel. Next, if you run out of toothpaste, you can use baking soda and salt. It doesn’t taste too good and it’s abrasive, but it does the job. And circular brushing works best.
— A retired hygienist in New Hampshire
Where to write: Got a hint you want to share? Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.