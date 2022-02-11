Dear Heloise: There is an old scam that’s been revived and is going around the country with lightning speed.
A young man (or woman) calls an elderly person and says they have been in an accident or are in jail, and they need bail money.
They always sound tearful and scared, and beg for their grandmother or grandfather’s assistance. They want cash!
It’s a scam. Sometimes they say they’ll send a bail bondsman over to pick up the money, which can vary from $1,000 to $10,000. Don’t give them a dime. Get as much information as you can, then call the police.
Another twist to this scam is someone showing up on your doorstep unannounced, claiming to be a friend (or an attorney or bail bondsman) to collect funds for your grandchild.
Do not let them in your house no matter what they tell you, and above all do not give them money or credit cards, and never disclose any personal information.
— Harrison H., Dover, Del.