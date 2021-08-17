Dear Readers: Dealing with all the passwords we need today, my readers have sent in numerous suggestions for safe passwords. It can be so difficult to remember passwords.
As we know, it's not a good idea to have just one password, but here's a great suggestion for a password from a former computer professor.
— Heloise
Dear Heloise: Regarding the person who uses the same password for every website, I have an easy hint on how to vary it. I use the first two letters of the website in the password. So, if my password is thanks123 and the site is Heloise, my password would be
HEthanks123 or Hthanks123E or thanks123HE (choose one). Now it is different for every site!
— Suzanne Levy in California
