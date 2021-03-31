Dear Heloise: My husband and I have a blended family of six boys living at home! Needless to say, I do a lot of cooking, and since I plan the meals, I like to make them as nutritious as possible. We always have Sunday breakfast together, so I like to make pancakes using buttermilk and a couple of bananas. I also squeeze two vitamin E capsules into the mix. Not only do they get a healthy breakfast of pancakes, bacon, grilled tomatoes and juice, I get the satisfaction of knowing family breakfast is a healthy meal. Believe me, if left to their own devices, they’d live on frozen pizza and peanut butter.
— Julie F., Troy, Michigan
