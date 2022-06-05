Glenn and Ruth Psencik of Red Ranger are celebrating their 50th anniversary with trips to Rockport and Broken Bow, Okla.
Ruth Skrabanek of Temple married Glenn Psencik on June 3, 1972, at Seaton Brethren Church with the Rev. Albert Michalik officiating.
Mr. Psencik is retired after working for 36 years with the Texas Department of Transportation.
Mrs. Psencik is retired after working for 38 years in the utilities industry for TP&L and Atmos Energy.
They have one son, Tim Psencik and his wife, Rhonda, of Aledo; and one grandchild.
They have been residents of Central Texas all of their lives.