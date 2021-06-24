Dear Readers: Several weeks ago, we discussed the characteristics, style and charm of the midcentury modern home: clean, unfettered looks, no clutter, no flowery design elements, lots of long, low and lean lines, etc.
Sounds great, right? Hold the phone. Here are some drawbacks to the mid-century modern element:
The open floor plan of midcentury modern does not lend itself to privacy. You may have several areas in the home (dining, living, kitchen) that flow, one into the other, with no walls in between and no sound cushion.
This open design makes heating, cooling and insulating the space difficult and more expensive.
The roof on a midcentury modern home is often flat or almost flat. Roofs need to have an angle to them, so water, snow, tree branches, leaves and other debris can roll off and not sit on the roof to decay and damage the roof.
There’s good and bad in all designs. Weigh them and pick the home you’d like the best!
— Heloise
