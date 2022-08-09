Dear Heloise: I just read the letter about doing your duty by serving on a jury. In my state, there is no law that says a person must be paid his/her salary while on a jury. And of course, there are people who do not work for a company, maybe being self-employed. That small amount of money that is paid to each jury member by the court system cannot come close to paying rent, a car note, etc.
