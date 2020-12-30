Dear Heloise: I made your Pumpkin Bread recipe last year, and it was a big hit with my family. Since my son is coming from California to spend a few days with us, I wanted to make it again for him, but I’ve lost the recipe. Would you reprint it?
— Claire D., Kenner, La.
Claire, this is a favorite at my house too. Here’s the recipe:
Pumpkin Bread
1 2/3 cups flour
1 1/4 cups sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup salad oil
1 cup canned pumpkin
Sift together dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside.
Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients.
Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.
— Heloise
