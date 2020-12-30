Dear Heloise: I made your Pumpkin Bread recipe last year, and it was a big hit with my family. Since my son is coming from California to spend a few days with us, I wanted to make it again for him, but I’ve lost the recipe. Would you reprint it?

— Claire D., Kenner, La.

Claire, this is a favorite at my house too. Here’s the recipe:

Pumpkin Bread

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup salad oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside.

Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients.

Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.

— Heloise

