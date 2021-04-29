Dear Readers: Kids and cleaning are two things that don’t often go together. Let’s fix that. Kids of all ages can pitch in to help. Here’s a primer, experts agree, on who can do what based on age:
Ages 2-3: Make the bed, pick up toys and books, put dirty clothes in the hamper, help feed pets, wipe up messes, dust with sock on hand.
Ages 4-5: Set and clear the table, load the dishwasher, fold laundry and match socks, put away laundry, get mail from the mailbox.
Ages 6-8: Empty dishwasher, clean sinks and countertops, help pack lunches, pull weeds and rake leaves, water houseplants, collect trash from wastebaskets.
Ages 9-11: Scrub toilets, take trash to the curb, vacuum and mop, mow grass, prep food (wash, cut, dice), walk the dog.
Ages 12+: Babysit siblings, wash windows, iron, clean interior of car, cook easy meals, clean out refrigerator, make grocery list.
With everyone in on the cleaning game, what’s an easy, cheap and nontoxic cleanser safe for people of all ages to use? You know it — baking soda! Mix some with a bit of water to make a paste for scrubbing without scratching. It will leave everything fresh.
Gauge the readiness of your kiddo for these tasks. Getting them in the habit early can help keep the household running smooth.
— Heloise
