Dear Annie: I have been with my boyfriend for 10 years, and we have one child together. We love each other, but we are not married.
I keep asking, “Why is he taking so long to propose marriage?” I’ve been waiting, but I don’t want to wait forever.
We have had many conversations about marriage, and he always says we are married in his mind. Should I just keep taking that, or is it time to move on? I say that because I really want to be married. There is an age difference between us. I’m 31, and he is 41.
What should I do? Leave after I give him a time limit, or just say we are married in each of our minds, despite the fact that I crave a real marriage?
— 10 Years and Counting
Dear Counting: If your boyfriend tells you that he is already married in his mind — and marriage is something you really want out of the relationship, not only for your sake but for your child’s sake — then why can’t he just take the action and get married? If it is really that important to you, it should be that important to him.
After 10 years, giving him a deadline is more than reasonable. Good luck!