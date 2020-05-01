Dear Heloise: I was told the Statue of Liberty was actually a lighthouse. Is this true, or is this just a myth?
— Jack in Oregon
Jack, yes, that was the original plan. President Grover Cleveland had the Statue of Liberty placed under the care of the Lighthouse Board. Although attempts were made to upgrade the illumination system, Lady Liberty’s torch didn’t provide enough light to be visible at night.
Even though the Statue of Liberty made a poor lighthouse, it became a welcoming symbol for many immigrants who came to this country, and today is considered a National Monument under the care of the National Park Service.
— Heloise
