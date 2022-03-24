Dear Heloise: I saw the letter from Chet about his daughters’ beloved stuffed animals. Large lingerie bags work well for laundering stuffed animals. If at all possible, try to purchase duplicates of beloved blankets and stuffed animals. They might wear out when they are still needed. My daughter went through three of her special blankets.
— Brenda, via email
Brenda, those beloved stuffed animals get so much love and attention that they do get dirty. If you don’t want to put a stuffed animal in the washing machine, instead, freshen it up by sprinkling baking soda all over the “fur” and allow it to stay on the stuffed animal for a bit. Then you can brush through the fur to remove it, and teddy will be cleaner.
— Heloise