Dear Annie: I would also like to weigh in on the conversation about dumping cats. We live out in the country and have had numerous cats dropped out here. Despite people soothing their conscience by telling themselves that the cat can “fend for itself,” the truth is that they can’t. This is something that must be learned from the parent; it is not a natural instinct. If the mother cat didn’t teach them to hunt, kill, seek shelter and avoid predators, they will not survive in the wild.