Dear Heloise: During the quarantine, I’ve seen lots of people touting the merits of parrots! Parrots are marvelous, intelligent animals, but they are not good pets for everyone, for many reasons.
Chief among them, these guys can live for 50 years or more! You must make a contingency plan for the bird in the event of your death. They require specialized and potentially expensive veterinary care, they must be cleaned up after constantly, they can be loud and destructive (by chewing), they are social animals (they need interaction with people), they need exposure to sunlight, and the list goes on. I’d advise your readers to think before adopting a parrot.
— Tara E. In New York
Tara, I concur! Readers, do your homework before bringing home a bird.
— Heloise
