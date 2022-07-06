Dear Heloise: I went through my kitchen cabinets and pantry and suddenly realized I had too many things that I don’t need or use. It made me ask myself why I kept certain items that were gifted to me but I don’t use. That’s when I decided to start getting rid of the clutter. I don’t need or use an ice cream maker, a personal juicer or a slow cooker. I boxed up all my old pots and pans, which were an assortment of odds and ends, and bought a brand new set. I’m too embarrassed to tell you how many sets of dishes I owned!
I finally had a big garage sale and sold it all. That gave me enough money to buy that new set of cookware. It felt great to get rid of these things, to wash my cabinets and pantry, then repaint everything. I found that when you declutter your home, you have a habit of decluttering your life.
— Lacy R., Marion, Ohio