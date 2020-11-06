Dear Readers: Lately, many people are looking for a furry home office companion. I’d like to urge everyone to check out your animal shelters before you spend hundreds of dollars on a registered breed. There are many wonderful dogs and cats who are surrendered to animal shelters, some even have pedigrees. These homeless pets need forever homes with loving owners who’ll take care of them. Your local pet shelter is a great source for finding a loving, loyal and grateful companion.
— Heloise
