Dear Heloise: Just like Dorothy W. in Scottsdale, I, too, have been disappointed that I never receive a thank you from any of my eight grandsons for Christmas or birthday gifts. My mother was a stickler about that social grace, and my three kids were constantly reminded of that as they were growing up. But it seems they haven’t have passed it on to their kids.
So, I think I have solved the problem: With the first grandson’s birthday of this year, along with the usual birthday card and small check, I included a self-addressed, stamped envelope with a blank thank-you card enclosed. And it worked! Last week we got the card back with a sweet handwritten thank-you from my grandson. I have just sent the second grandson’s birthday card with the same thank-you card included. We look forward to another confirmation that our idea is working. I will continue this “hint” for the remaining grandsons for this year. Hopefully they will get the message for all future gifts!
— Lanny West, Northridge, Calif.