Dear Annie: I have never written to a columnist in my 70 years, but “Sad and Somewhat Angry Granny,” whose daughter-in-law wouldn’t allow her kids to open any of the Christmas gifts Granny brought them overseas before Christmas Day, really struck a chord with me.
What a wonderful opportunity her daughter-in-law missed to model flexibility, kindness and care. Those grandchildren, ages 3, 6 and 9, are perfectly capable of understanding the situation.
Perhaps next time they could FaceTime on Christmas morning, or Christmas Eve, depending on the time difference.
Granny was most gracious in not pressing the issue. She is a great model for her grandchildren.
— FL Grandma With Grandkids in CA, MI, NY and NC
Dear Grandma: I am printing your letter to highlight these wonderful character traits that we should teach our children — and practice ourselves. Flexibility, kindness and care go a long way in leading a happier life. Your suggestion to video conference with the grandkids is great, and several other readers, such as the next one, wrote to offer it as well.
Dear Annie: This is a suggestion for “Sad and Somewhat Angry Granny.” I also have grandchildren overseas. My daughter has me on FaceTime when her children open presents or even just boxes of stuff that I have sent them.
It’s not the same as being there, but I still get to see and share their joy and excitement. My 4-year-old grandson says, “This box is from you, Grandma,” and my heart melts. In this day of technology, there is no reason to miss these special events.
— Grandma G
Dear Grandma G: Quality time is priceless for grandparents and grandchildren alike. You reminded us that nowadays, we’re all just a FaceTime away, no matter the distance.
Where to write: Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.