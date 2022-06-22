Dear Heloise: I just got married, and I’ve never been much of a cook. But now, I’m cooking a lot more because we can’t go out often. We’re saving for a house, so that means I usually prepare our meals here at home. I’ve tried to economize by buying cheaper cuts of meat, but they’re always so tough and stringy! How can I make those cheaper cuts a little less difficult to digest?
— Tammy H., Farrell, Pa.
Tammy, try stewing it. It’s a way of making tougher cuts of meat edible. Stewing is cooking the meat on a low, slow boil to make it tender and juicy. Add a little more liquid at the beginning, because the benefit of moist heat and slow cooking will be worth the effort. The more you cook meals at home, the better you’ll become at preparing tender meats.
— Heloise