Dear Heloise: As a makeup artist, I can tell you that most makeup lasts about six hours. We touch our faces more than we realize, and when we do, we remove a little makeup from our faces each time. Add to that, our facial movements also knock off makeup, or the colors start to fade after a number of hours.
