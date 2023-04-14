Dear Annie: I’m a very concerned mother of a 30-year-old son, “Jesse,” who’s in an abusive relationship with his girlfriend “Adriana.” They share a newborn child together. Adriana is divorced. Not long ago, her ex-brother-in-law physically attacked Jesse, because Jesse exposed the secret affair that Adriana and her former brother-in-law had been having. I’m convinced that she is a narcissist. She has caused so much unnecessary grief, having Jesse arrested under false pretenses, manipulating the law to fit her sick, twisted selfishness and greed.