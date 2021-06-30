Dear Heloise: How long can you store rice?
— Jean P., Forest Grove, Ore.
Jean, contrary to what you may have heard, rice does not keep forever, but it will last for a long time due to the lack of moisture. It must be sealed in a container and kept in a dark, dry place, then it will last for about three years.
Brown rice, however, is good for six months or maybe a little more if stored properly in a sealed container and kept out of sunlight.
— Heloise
