Dear Heloise: Here’s another use for coffee filters. When I was teaching, I used coffee filters to hold the popcorn that I gave my class for reward day or during a movie. I now use the filters around the house for chips, popcorn, etc., and holding small beads or craft items. They are perfect for separating small pieces of legos when my grandsons are working on a project. I keep a stack above the microwave to cover food being reheated. Always looking for an easy clean up!
