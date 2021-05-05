Dear Heloise: Would you put your pumpkin bread recipe in the paper again? I made it and my whole family loved it. So did I! I would truly appreciate it.

— Vickie M., Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania

Vickie, this recipe always seems to be a hit at any time of year. Here it is:

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon Cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup salad oil

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together the dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into a 9-by-5-by-3-inch greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 75 minutes.

This is an easy and quick bread to make and is a hit with the whole family.

— Heloise

