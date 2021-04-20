Dear Annie: I have been a longtime reader of your column, and I have a problem that I’m sure others may have. I have been fully vaccinated because I work with young children. My husband has asthma, and I have several health concerns. Much to our delight, out eldest daughter is expecting our first grandchild in the fall.
My husband refuses to be vaccinated, and our daughter doesn’t want anyone around her newborn who is not vaccinated. My husband has been a good father, but this is very upsetting to me.
He belongs to a very conservative organization that is extremely anti-government. They believe these vaccines will eventually kill us and are part of a worldwide scam to steal our rights. He dismisses any information I provide as disinformation spread by the mainstream media.
I was looking forward to sharing the joys of grandchildren but will now have to do it alone. I feel he has put faith in this organization above his family. What can I do?
— No Vaccine Support
Dear No Vaccine Support: Congratulations on your first grandchild. Your husband will have to live with the consequences of not holding and bonding with his grandchild. Rather than trying to persuade him with information, focus on the fun and fulfillment you will feel and have with your new grandchild. And if the child looks like him or acts like him, be sure to tell him. In time, he just might come around.
