Dear Heloise: In response to a recent column about cloudy iced tea: I boil my water first, take the water off the heat and then add tea bags, cover and steep for 10-15 minutes.
In the meantime, I add sugar, or no sugar, to a pitcher of cold water and stir. When time has elapsed for the steeping of the tea bags, I pour the brewed tea into the pitcher and stir. Works well!
— Texas Jerry, Bremond
FYI: Try adding a teaspoon of powdered lemonade mix to your tea for a lemony taste.
— Heloise
