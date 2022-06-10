Dear Heloise: My niece is graduating from high school and going on to college. She had excellent grades and worked hard to graduate in the top 5% of her class. We’re all very proud of her. I would like to get her a nice gift, but I’m out of ideas. Got any hints on what to give a graduate of 2022?
— Brenda M., Altoona, Pa.
Brenda, my best wishes to your niece on her graduation. Here are some gift ideas:
— A thesaurus and/or dictionary
— An engraved letter opener and/or magnifying glass
— Plastic storage containers
— A gift card to a large online retailer
— An emergency road kit (if she has a car)
— A small microwave for her dorm room (if the college permits it)
— A gift card for office supplies (stapler, printer paper, pens, etc.)
— Heloise