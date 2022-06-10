Dear Heloise: My niece is graduating from high school and going on to college. She had excellent grades and worked hard to graduate in the top 5% of her class. We’re all very proud of her. I would like to get her a nice gift, but I’m out of ideas. Got any hints on what to give a graduate of 2022?

— Brenda M., Altoona, Pa.

Brenda, my best wishes to your niece on her graduation. Here are some gift ideas:

— A thesaurus and/or dictionary

— An engraved letter opener and/or magnifying glass

— Plastic storage containers

— A gift card to a large online retailer

— An emergency road kit (if she has a car)

— A small microwave for her dorm room (if the college permits it)

— A gift card for office supplies (stapler, printer paper, pens, etc.)

— Heloise