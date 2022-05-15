Dear Readers: Whenever you get food burned on a pot or pan, try my nontoxic way to clean it. Fill the pan with enough water to cover the bottom, add 3 tablespoons of baking soda and simmer on the stove until the burned food comes off. If you need more grease-fighting power, add one drop of mild dishwashing liquid.
Baking soda is a useful household product that can be used for cleaning, deodorizing and cooking.
FYI: If your dog’s fur is a tad smelly, sprinkle a bit of baking soda just onto the fur, and leave for a bit. Then brush off. Don’t let the baking soda get into your dog’s eyes.
— Heloise