Dear Readers: With spring on the horizon, there’s an exciting trend to tell you about. Cities have embraced the construction of animal crossing land bridges and undercrossings, over and under busy roads.
These bridges and undercrossings can, as an example in Colorado, cut down on animal-involved crashes by up to 90% according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Who uses the animal crossing land bridges and undercrossings? Deer, goats, elk, rodents and turtles, to name a few.
Here in San Antonio, we have a new land bridge that crosses over the wending Wurzbach Parkway. The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge in Phil Hardberger Park is perfect for animals and people, and it is ADA compliant (people with challenges should have little difficulty).
With expansion and growth of cities, people, buildings and traffic move into land previously occupied by animals, and the animals have to find a place that’s safe to go.
When conservationists and animal activists come together with architects, great things can happen, for safety’s sake.
— Heloise
