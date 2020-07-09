Dear Readers: We’ve all heard that when we choose bread, we should consider whole grain for its health benefits. To learn more about what whole grain means, we turned to the Whole Grains Council (www.wholegrainscouncil.org), and here’s what we found:
A whole grain is, as you would imagine, the complete seed (industry term: kernel) and is comprised of three layers: the bran — the outermost layer of the kernel, containing fiber, B vitamins and antioxidants; the germ — contains more B vitamins, healthy fats and the embryo, which can sprout into a new plant; finally, the endosperm — contains carbs and proteins.
Whole grain bread is healthier because it contains more fiber, protein and important vitamins and minerals, while refining the grain strips away the bran and the germ. Foods labeled whole grain must have all three layers.
P.S. Nutrition pros say to consume at least half of your grains as whole grains.
— Heloise
Where to write: Send your tips and tricks to: Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000; or email Heloise@Heloise.com.