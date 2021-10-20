Dear Annie: I was married for 10 years to the father of my 40-year-old daughter. We divorced when she was 7; he left me to continue a relationship I didn’t know he was having. That lasted six months. He has since been married twice more and had many other relationships between and during those marriages. I had no idea he was not monogamous until he left. I have always been well-employed and capable of supporting myself and our daughter without a second income. Before he left me, he took a distant job that uprooted me, with my compliance, because we were married and, I thought, happy. We moved again, and I went along.
Less than a month after he left me, several longtime friends told me they knew of his affairs before our daughter was born. My point: People in a relationship, or who think they’re in a relationship, with a player deserve to know about it as soon as their friends do. I would never have left my home city had I known about his predilections. Thank goodness he left when he did!
It’s been 33 years. But I’m weighing in because of the queasiness I read here on this subject; just like you’d tell a friend that she has spinach in her teeth, for heaven’s sake, give her a heads up if you’re certain that her spouse isn’t faithful. To answer an unspoken question, I never felt angry at my friends. Enough time was already wasted.
— The Truth Set Me Free
Dear Truth: It sounds like you made great steps toward creating a wonderful life without your husband. Thank you for your letter.
