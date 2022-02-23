Dear Heloise: I’ve lost your cookies from cake mix recipe, and I need to get a copy ASAP. My church is preparing our annual bake sale to be held in March to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a way to raise funds for the Battered Women’s Shelter here in our city. Currently we get well over 100 women who call us every month and ask us to help them find shelter for themselves, their children and their pets. Some are in very dangerous situations.
Last year at our bake sale, we sold out of the cookies I made from your cookies from cake mix recipe, and I made over 200 cookies! So, would you please reprint that recipe and help us reach our goal?
— Margaret P., via email
Margaret, I would be happy to reprint that recipe for such a worthy cause. Here it is:
Heloise’s Cookies From Cake Mix
Choose any flavor of cake mix and add up to 1/4 cup chopped nuts, raisins or chocolate chips if you’d like.
1 (18.25 ounce) box cake mix
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Mix ONLY the above ingredients in a large bowl until blended. Drop the batter by teaspoonfuls onto an UNGREASED baking sheet about 2 inches apart. Place the baking sheet on the middle rack. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes. You must watch them carefully, because they will brown quickly. Ovens vary, so stand by for the first batch.
— Heloise