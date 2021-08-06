Dear Annie: My friend and I were talking about people who threaten suicide if their partner leaves them. I thought this was just an immature and overly dramatic response to a breakup and not something the person making the threat had any intention of going through with.
However, my friend revealed to me that this actually happened to a friend of hers. Her friend was seeing an older man who had another girlfriend at the time. This girlfriend threatened to kill herself if he left her. And then she did.
So I guess my question is: What should you do when your partner threatens suicide if you leave?
— Steph in San Diego
Dear Steph: When a partner or anyone threatens suicide, you must take it seriously.
Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The people there will help you assess the situation and determine what actions you can take and the resources available in your state.
I hope that man knows that what happened to his girlfriend was not his fault. If someone is threatening suicide if a partner leaves, there are underlying mental health problems that need professional treatment.