Dear Annie: As a man nearing 40, my wife and I hit a stretch of low to no intimacy. I was always tired and had little interest. Finally, I got the nerve to visit a hormone specialist and discovered I had low testosterone. Testosterone replacement therapy has saved our marriage and turned the clock back in the bedroom. I feel like I’m in my mid-20s. It has helped tremendously with my overall mood and everyday life. If done correctly by the specialist, there are no ill effects on fertility, so having children will still be possible.
— Revitalized
Dear Revitalized: Thanks for the tip. I encourage anyone experiencing low sex drive to talk to their doctors to suss out the underlying issue. It can sometimes signal serious health problems.
