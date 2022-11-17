Dear Annie: My live-in girlfriend of 15 years, who is 12 years older, never wants to hang out with me and any of my friends. Even when I found friends closer to her age, she still does not want to do anything. When we first met, it was no problem, but throughout the years, she just wants to hang out with her father and me.
Most Popular
Articles
- Leadership change made at Belton ISD middle school
- One hospitalized after injuries in State Highway 36 accident
- Belton ISD removes 2 challenged books
- H-E-B recalls ground beef believed to contain ‘foreign matter’
- Temple man charged with burglary of a habitation
- Affidavit: Man created fake profile of ex-girlfriend to invite men to her home for sex
- Belton blanks Northeast; Tigers cruise into area round of 5A Division II playoffs
- Temple man charged with DWI with child in car
- Troy woman indicted for reckless driving incident
- Jackknifed 18-wheeler snarls southbound I-35