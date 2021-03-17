Dear Heloise: You had a cheddar cheese soup that my son loved, and since he’ll be coming home on leave I’d like to make it for him. But I can’t find the recipe. Would you reprint it? I read your column every day and won’t miss the recipe if you reprint it for me.
— Janice W., Rochester, Mich.
Janice, I get numerous requests for this recipe, so here it is:
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
2 small zucchini, halved and sliced
2 tomatoes, peeled and cut into wedges
1 celery stick, sliced
1 cup portobello mushrooms, sliced
1 onion, halved and sliced
1 garlic clove, minced
4 1/2 cups beef broth
1 1/2 cups tomato juice
1 tablespoon fresh basil, minced
1/2 cup dry red wine
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a stock pot, add the first nine ingredients and heat to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Stir in basil, wine, salt, pepper and parsley just before serving. Sprinkle the top of each serving with cheddar cheese.
Here’s a tasty tip: Puree celery and onions in a blender and add to most soups to add extra flavor.
— Heloise
