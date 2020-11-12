Dear Readers: At Thanksgiving, families come together to celebrate, but this year COVID-19 has caused us to be cautious about who we come in contact with. So the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.CDC.gov) has come out with the following suggestions for a safe Thanksgiving celebration:
Low risk
Having a small dinner with only people who live in your home.
Safe delivery of foods to neighbors and homebound folks that doesn’t involve contact.
Virtual dinner and sharing recipes and stories with friends and family.
Shopping online instead of in person on the days after Thanksgiving.
Watching football, movies and parades on TV at home.
Moderate risk
Having a small outdoor dinner with family and friends from the neighborhood.
Visiting a pumpkin patch or apple orchard using hand sanitizers and masks.
Attending small outdoor sports events with safety precautions in place.
Higher risk
(Avoid high risk activities to help prevent the spread of the virus.)
Shopping in crowded stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving.
Participating or being a spectator at a crowded race.
Attending a crowded parade.
Going to large indoor gatherings with people not in your family.
Drinking alcohol or taking drugs, which can impede judgment and lead to risky behavior.
Stay vigilant and stay healthy during this holiday season.
— Heloise
