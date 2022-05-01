Dear Heloise: I am picky about my bananas. If I buy a bunch that are just right, in two days the rest of the bunch is too ripe. If I put them in a refrigerator to slow down the ripening process, by the second day they have started turning black. I found this does not happen if I separate them and put them in a foam cooler or ice chest with a frozen gel bag. This keeps them about 50 degrees or cooler, and they don’t turn black.
I have also had luck putting them outside in cool weather as long as it is above 32 degrees. If you have the opposite problem, and they are too green, put them in a bag with an apple, and they will ripen much faster.
— Alex, Camarillo, Calif.